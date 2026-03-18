Theophilus Walton Clapp, Jr. 102, died Tuesday, March 17, 2026. He was born May 5, 1924 in Johnson City, TN to Rev T.W. Clapp and Nell Kesler Clapp. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Vashti Dulin Clapp and by his daughter, Katherine Marie Clapp.

He is survived by his present wife, Catherine Barrett; son, T. Walton Clapp, III and his wife Betty of Raleigh; two daughters, Rebecca Taylor and husband Ray of Spruce Pine and Anne Brown and husband William of Nebo; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and sister, Jean Isaacs of Franklin, TN.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion with the Rev. Rob Warren officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. one hour prior to the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will follow with Masonic Honors at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marion.

Walton was raised in Plumtree, North Carolina. He served four years in the US Marine Corps, serving on the USS Arkansas. Following service, he went to Presbyterian Junior College and Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science. He was employed by Westmoreland-Hawkins Funeral Home which later became Westmoreland-Clapp Funeral Home until his retirement. He served as a Deacon and Elder in the First Presbyterian Church. He was a 55 year member and Past Master of Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge No. 237. He was a charter member of the McDowell County Rescue Squad, member of the American Legion and Marion Lions Club. He served as the county’s coroner for more than 20 years and was later appointed the county’s medical examiner.

The family appreciates VIA Hospice Partners for their caring assistance. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 79 Academy St., Marion, NC 28752.

Funeral Services Provided By Beam Funeral Service & Crematory – Marion, 2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752.

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This obituary was published by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory – Marion.

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