OBITUARY: Theodore ‘Ted’ Edward Kosla

Theodore “Ted” Edward Kosla, age 71 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

He was born in Burlington, VT to the late Theodore John Kosla and Eva Barkyoumb Kosla.

He served in the United States Navy where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and an Expert Pistol Shot Medal.

He was a loving son, loving father of two, darling brother to two, a fantastic and dear friend to many. Ted always made sure to leave those around him with a smile on their face. He was a Christian and in his free time he was a skilled hunter and an avid sports fan. He recently retired from General Motors.

He is survived by his son, Nathan Kosla; daughter, Stephanie Kosla; and sister Debbie Kosla.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Kosla. He was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM Friday, March 17, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3OTAxMDE0MTI0MTM4OCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

