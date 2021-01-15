OBITUARY: Thelma “Rennie” Johnson

Thelma “Rennie” Johnson, age 75 of the Bethesda Community passed away January 13, 2021.

Rennie was a giving and caring person who was helpful in sitting with the elderly.

Preceded in death by husbands, Lester Tomlinson & Leonard Johnson and longtime companion Robert “Greenie” Bob” Bennett, grandson, David Poteete; sisters, Betty Ruth Wiley, Brenda Farrar, Elaine Culbertson; brothers, David Luttrell, Jerry Luttrell, Charlie Luttrell, Sonny Luttrell; brothers in law, Richard Wiley and Harold Gilliam. Survived by: Tommy “Yak” Tomlinson; daughter, Cindy (Tommy) Poteete; grandchild, Patty (Patterson) Hill; great grandchildren, Jackson & Harper Hill; sisters, Dorothy (Alton) Holt Keith, Barbara (Milton) Hicks, Linda Gilliam and Debbie (Danny) Jones; sisters in law & brothers in law, Sharon Luttrell, Charlene Luttrell, Darlene Luttrell Coffee, Brenda Luttrell, Gene Farrar and Richard Culbertson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, January 18, 2021 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN. Active pallbearers will be nephews & friends. Memorials may be made to the Thelma “Rennie” Johnson Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-8PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com