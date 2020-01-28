Thelma Mai King Robinson, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away January 25, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Burton King, Sr. & Thelma Eunice Cartwright King; husband, James Allan Robinson and son, Michael Brent Robinson; brother, Burton King, Jr. Survived by: son, Larry (Melody) Robinson and daughter in law, Rhee Ann Robinson; brothers, Jack King, Gene King & Robert (Barbara) King; cousin, Becky Hassell; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 4-7PM Tuesday and one hour prior to service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com