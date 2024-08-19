OBITUARY: Thelbert McKinley Beard

Thelbert McKinley Beard, age 88, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehab.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Henry Beard and the late Mandy Turman Beard.

He retired after 36 years from the City of Franklin Sanitation Department. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Annie Netherton Beard and numerous siblings.

He is survived by his 3 sons: John (Brenda) Beard, Henry (Heather) Beard, and Allen (Holly) Beard; grandchildren: Christy Lynn Beard (Aaron), Andrew (Kelly) Beard, Christian Beard, and Peyton Beard; 3 great-grandchildren: John Byrd, Adalynn “Annie” Byrd, and Kenna Beard; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Logan and Gary Fewell officiating. Burial will follow at Beard Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, and on Wednesday after 12 Noon all at the funeral home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

