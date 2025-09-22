OBITUARY: The Rev. Dr. Harry Sharp Hassall

The Rev. Dr. Harry Sharp Hassall of Franklin, TN, age 92, died August 21, 2025. A retired Presbyterian minister, born in Nashville, TN, June 6, 1933. He grew up in Inglewood, graduating from Isaac Litton High School. Educated at Centre College, Maryville College (B.A.) and Louisville Presbyterian Seminary (M.Div., Th. M.), he received an honorary D.D. degree from King College.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Anderson Carter Hassall, who served the Lord faithfully by his side throughout their 53 years of joint pastoral ministry; his parents, Samuel Harry Ridout and Sarah Lucile Sharp Hassall and his brothers, Robert Edward Hassall and Donald Ridout Hassall.

He is survived by their two children, Harold (Hal) C. (Kelly) Hassall and Kathryn H. (Mark) Sloan and four grandchildren: Allen (A.C.) C. (Jodie) Hassall, Megan R. Hassall, Jackson H. (Emma) Sloan and James C. Sloan and two great-grandchildren: Anderson H. Hassall and Raleigh M. Hassall; his sister, Helen H. (John) Robinson, New Bern, NC; brother in law, Sam Walters; and sisters-in-law, Pat Hassall and Sue Hassall.

While in college and seminary, he served several small Presbyterian congregations in KY & TN, after which he was ordained into Presbyterian ministry in 1958. Over the next forty years he pastored churches in Concord, Murfreesboro, Christiana, Wartrace & Petersburg TN, and served as Executive Minister/Senior Associate at Highland Park Presbyterian Church of Dallas, TX. He was the Executive Secretary of the Covenant Fellowship of Presbyterians, a Southern Presbyterian Renewal Group.

Even though his longest ministry was with the large Highland Park Church, his heart was always committed to small congregations all over the nation. His legacy focuses on providing loving support for such “wee kirks”, as a volunteer for 25 years. He co-founded the Presbyterian Wee Kirk Conference Ministry for small church ministers and lay leaders in nine regions. This national Wee Kirk Ministry is associated with Presbyterians for Renewal, which he also co-founded.

Retired in 1998, he returned to TN to pastor two small churches in Williamson County, previously served during his student days. Bethesda Presbyterian Church of Thompson’s Station and New Hope Presbyterian Church of Franklin, TN.

He was an avid stamp collector for over 70 years and authored several Presbyterian church member-development guidebooks as well as a biographical book of family history.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to The Outreach Foundation, 381 Riverside Drive, Suite 465, Franklin, TN 37064, designated for “Hassall Fund for Wee Kirk Ministry & Missions” or to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 6714 Cross Keys Road, College Grove, TN 37046.

A memorial service will be conducted by Dr. Thomas B. Tyndall on Saturday September 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211. A private family interment will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Nashville, TN.