OBITUARY: Terry Wayne Moore

Terry Wayne Moore June 15, 1950 – February 2, 2026

Terry Wayne Moore, 75, joined his heavenly father on February 2, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he has resided since 2002. He was formerly a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, where he was born and lived previously.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Teresa Moore, and their two sons, Jeffrey Moore and Justin Moore, of Redondo Beach, California. He was loved and respected by his brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Shellie Meeks, his nephews, Conner Meeks, Spencer Meeks and Parker Meeks and his nieces, Anna Rumfalo and Té Moore.

Terry never met a stranger and loved to be on the open water, skiing, fishing or teaching anyone who would listen how to fish. He was a known dog whisperer.

Celebration of Life

The family is honoring Terry’s wishes to keep the burial private for immediate family and to host a memorial and celebration of life later in the fall, Terry’s favorite time of year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice Nashville, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, The Williamson County TN Animal Center, 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct, Franklin, TN 37064, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

