OBITUARY: Terry Lynn Fisher

Terry Lynn Fisher, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

She was a woman full of talent and an amazing artist. She was a well-known local artist and created numerous murals throughout Franklin. She had a giving heart and showed that through her love of being a mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Sohns.

She is survived by her mother, Blanch Virginia Dubé; daughters, Quenna (Jordan Childs) Fisher and Avery (Vincent) Burch; grandchildren, McKenna Holt, Kathrynn Burch, Owen Burch, Londyn Burch, Davina Childs.

A celebration of life for Terry will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

