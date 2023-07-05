OBITUARY: Terry Lee Wise

Terry Lee Wise, age 58 of Fairview, TN died Sunday July 2, 2023.

Terry was born in Williamson Co., TN on July 16, 1964, son of William Wise and Inez Barnes.

He is proceeded in death by his dad, William Wise, stepmother, Shirley Wise & sister-in-law, Mary Anne Wise.

Survivors include his mother, Inez Barnes & stepfather, Roy Barnes; sister, Diane Paul (Jackie), Missy Hargrove (Joey); brothers, Danny Wise (Ginger), Billy Wise (Joan) & numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Danny Wise officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Justin Johnson, Charlie Howell, Ronnie Sweeney, David Walker, Michael Wise and Joe Hargrove, Jr.,

Honorary pallbearers: Joe Hargrove, Sr., Michael Beard and the Anderson family whom Terry loved since he was 15 years old.

Memorials may be made to the Terry Lee Wise Funeral Memorial Fund.

