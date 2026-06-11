Mr. Terry Lee Johnson, age 69, of the Arno Community of Williamson County, TN, died Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Born in Nashville, TN to the late James “Johnny” and Katie Mae Johnson. Terry enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and never missed an opportunity to play the lottery or try his luck at bingo. He loved spending time outdoors, whether fishing or hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Millard Johnson; sister, Robbie Gail Johnson Alcorn and nephews, Lee and Kevin Johnson.

Terry is survived by his wife, Mary Bruce Johnson; daughters, Amy (Troy Batey) Johnson and Donna (Terry Brown) Johnson; grandson, Tucker Bennett, granddaughter, Bella Brown; brothers, James “Bo” Johnson and Michael (Jennifer Coleman) Johnson; sister-in-law, Debbie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 4:00PM Friday June 12, 2026 with visitation starting at 1:00PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to a charity of your choice.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Chapel Hill, TN is in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.