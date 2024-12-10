OBITUARY: Terry Henry

Terry Aden Henry, age 67, of Spring Hill, TN, passed from this life on Dec 6, 2024 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Shayne M. Henry and grandson Aden M. Henry of Centerville, Ohio.

Siblings, Marcia (Buddy) Ross of TN, Debbie (Joe) Menninger of OH, Doug Henry of TN, Estelle (Bud) Tufts, of TN, Rick (Debbie) Henry, of TX, Mary Orona of OH, Karen Henry of OH, Robin Hill of OH and Kim (Mike) Boal of OH. 10 nephews, 12 nieces, 46 great nieces and nephews, 1 great great nephew and his special friend, Ruth Hess.

Terry is preceded in death by his parent’s Gene and Morene Henry, sister Patty Jackson and brother Joseph Henry. Terry, also known as “Gander”, was known for his artistic ability and his sense of humor.

He enjoyed golfing, playing pool, traveling and fishing with his son, grandson and his “little Buddie”, aka Dougie. Terry retired from Washington Township Public Works after serving faithfully for several years.

Terry was very proud of the beautification award that he received from the city of West Carrollton for his landscaping design.

Visitation will be held Wednesday Dec 11, 2024 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm with service to follow at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 highway 100, Nashville TN, 37221, with Rev. Rick Henry officiating.