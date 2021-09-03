OBITUARY: Terry H. Reed

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Terry H. Reed

Mr. Terry H. Reed, age 95 passed away on September 2, 2021. Born in the Bethesda Community of Williamson County, TN to the late Floyd Lafayette Reed and Nora Alien Williams Reed.

Terry retired from the TN Department of Transportation after 35 years of service. He was a 50+ year member of the Bethesda Masonic Lodge #201 and a member of Walker Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Reed, J.N. Reed, Clyde Reed, and William Reed. He leaves behind his three children, Gene Reed of Spring Hill, TN, Lynn (Larry) Ballantine of Spring Hill, TN, and Irene Johnson of Augusta, GA; sister, Nancy Bruce of the Harpeth Community; grandchildren, Charli, Erica, and Lindsey; 4 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Rob Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be, Kenneth Reed, Jeff Reed, Steve Reed, Owen Vaughan, Dwight Vaughan, Tim Marlin, Ricky Caldwell, Ricky Headley, and Jimmy Reed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda Masonic Lodge or the Bright Spring Hospice Foundation at www.brightspringhospicefoundation.org. Services in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059

