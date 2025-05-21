OBITUARY: Terry Edward Jennette

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Terry Edward Jennette Obit

Terry Edward Jennette, age 54, passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025, at his residence in Santa Fe, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Elder Inez Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

Visitation with the family on Saturday from 3-7 PM and on Sunday after 12 Noon at the funeral home.

A COMPLETE OBITUARY WILL BE POSTED LATER.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

