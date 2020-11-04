OBITUARY: Terry Dee Canada

Terry Dee Canada, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away November 2, 2020.

Terry was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Carter and Peggy Dodson Canada. Owner and operator along with his family at Canada’s Radiator and Auto Service in Franklin, TN. He was a licensed pilot, boat captain, loved fishing and all outdoor activities.

Survived by: wife, Carole Canada; daughter, Leslie (Eric C.) Johnson; son, Daniel (Brandi) Canada; sisters, Sheila Canada and Lynn (Don) Allen; grandchildren, Annie Johnson, Ainsley Canada and Hunter Canada and other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Heritage Church of Christ, Buddy Victory and Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.