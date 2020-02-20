Terry Dean Smith, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away February 18, 2020.

Survived by: daughter, Natalie (Jake) Embry; grandchildren, Elijah and Siloam Embry and brother, Chad (Tillie) Smith of Michigan.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, Father Philip Begley and Father Stephen Rogers officiating. Interment St. Ignatius Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:30 – 8:30 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com