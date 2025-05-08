OBITUARY: Terry B. Farris

Terry Bingham Farris, age 75, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at NHC Columbia.

Born on December 9, 1949, in Columbia, Tennessee, Terry was the son of the late Porter Farris and the late Joan Warf Farris.

He served in the National Guard and worked thirty-five years as a machinist for CPS in Franklin before retiring in 2003.

He is survived by his daughter, Terri Dawn (Kerry) Dickens of Culleoka, son, Justin (Jessica) Farris of Columbia, grandchildren, Sydney (Dylan) Russell, Maggie (Dalton) New, and great grandchildren, Raylan, Tucker, and Cooper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Farris.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.