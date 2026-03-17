Terry Ann Swartz, age 74, of Columbia, Tennessee, met her Savior face to face on March 10, 2026, where her faith has finally been made sight.

She was born in Tampa, Florida, to the late Col. George and Eleanor Horochak Matsko. Raised as an Air Force kid, her family lived in Japan and eventually settled in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska, where she joined the Phi Mu sisterhood.

Terry dedicated much of her life to caring for and encouraging others. She retired after serving for decades as a middle school and special education teacher. Her work, no doubt, made a lasting difference in the lives of many children and families.

Terry embraced life with energy and joy. You always knew she was around because of her loud “teacher voice.” Her blunt personality and comments such as “Google it,” would put a smile on your face. She enjoyed staying active and could often be found working out with her Burn Boot Camp community. She had a deep love for her dogs, especially her beloved Gilbert.

Terry had seen a tremendous transformation in her life because of the Lord over the last decade, which was evident to all. She was a faithful member of The Bridge Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She was actively involved with her sweet group of friends, attended women’s Bible study, and faithfully served in the church nursery, where she loved caring for the youngest members of the congregation.

She also enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, a Diet Coke with lots of ice, watching sports, and spending time with those she loved most. She was no stranger to hardship in life and used that experience to pour herself out for others. She excelled at encouraging her friends, sending texts and calling to check in on those who were struggling.

Terry loved being a mom to her daughter, Lindsay. But her greatest joy in life was being “Tata” to her grandchildren. She was vital in their lives and treasured their time together which often included trips to Chick-fil-A and Target, going to the pool, and making memories filled with laughter, treats, and time together.

Terry’s family and friends will miss her terribly. She was truly one of a kind. She will be remembered for her selfless service, warm heart, growing faith, vivacious personality, and the love she shared so freely with her family, friends, and church community.

Terry is survived by her daughter, Lindsay Nicolet, son-in-law, Justin, and two beloved grandchildren, Marian and Grant. She also leaves behind her older sister, Georgia Broyhill.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am at The Bridge Church in Spring Hill, TN, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with Justin Nicolet officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Flowers may be sent to Williamson Memorial, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN, 37064. In addition, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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