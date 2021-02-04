OBITUARY: Terrence Joe Dotson

Terrence Joe Dotson, Major USAF retired, of Franklin, TN passed away February 1, 2021 at age 82.

He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He worked for HCA and Quorum Health for his second career. He earned his BA degree from Kansas University and his MBA from the University of Colorado.

He is survived by his wife Naomi Ross Dotson, brother Toby Dotson, son Paul (Grace) Dotson, daughter Jill Dotson. Grandchildren Jennifer (Andrew) Gee (Toonses) Hannah (Greg)Dotson,Sarah (Kyle) Dotson, twin grandsons Tanner and Corey Dotson. Great granddaughter to be Little Baby Girl Gee. Devoted sister-in-law Glenda Ross Baker.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Boys and Girls Club or Special Olympics or charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.