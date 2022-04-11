OBITUARY: Terrance ‘Terry’ Kelty Morrison

Terrance ‘Terry’ Kelty Morrison passed with peace at the age of 71 on April 4th, 2022 with his family at his side following complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

His life’s journey began in 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, moving to the Washington, DC metropolitan area as a young boy. He graduated from Bowie High School in Maryland, later earning a BA in Business from Bowie State and MS in Psychology from Columbia University. He began his career as an officer with the US Park Police in 1971. The tight bonds he formed there would spur his service to fellow police officers upon his retirement in 1991 at the rank of Lieutenant.

The following 20 years were devoted to disabled police officers when he opened the Disabled Police Officers Counseling Center to provide psychological and financial assistance to any disabled police officer nationwide. He relocated to Niceville, FL with his family in 1995, later moving to Franklin, TN to be closer to family in 2018.

His parents Barbara and Raymond Morrison, and sister Jane Alice Erb precede him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lorna Hanes Morrison; Children, Terrence (Natalie), Kirsten Schaefer (William), Patrick, Megan (Pezh Shoureshi), Scott, and Bryce (Gimena Gimenez); Grandchildren, Kelty Morrison, Isabella & Sophia Schaefer, Bryn & Theodore Shoureshi, and Mia Morrison; Siblings, Thomas (Jennifer), Michael (Mary), Raymond (Tammy), Timothy, Mary O’Brien (Patrick) and Barbara Wegznek (Gerald); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will always be known as the light of any gathering, devoted brother, husband, and father.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 pm Saturday until the service time at 3:00 PM.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

“Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names”

