Teresa Nell Alberts, a cherished homemaker and beloved member of her family, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2026, in Columbia, TN. Born on March 1, 1966, in Franklin, TN, Teresa lived a life full of love and dedication to her family.

For 43 and a half years, Teresa was the devoted wife of Fred Alberts, with whom she shared a profound and enduring bond. Together they created a warm and nurturing home, where love flourished. Teresa took immense joy in raising her children, Joseph (Kelly) Alberts and Amanda Alberts, instilling in them the values of compassion and kindness that defined her life.

A loving grandmother, Teresa enjoyed every moment spent with her grandchildren, Colton Roberts and Alissa Roberts. Her connection with them was one of deep affection and joy, as she proudly watched them grow. Teresa was also an animal lover, sharing her home with her beloved dogs, Tucker and Rip, and her horse, Storm. Her love for her animals was as immense as her love for her family.

In addition to her immediate family, Teresa is remembered fondly by her mother, Peggy Barker, and her niece Dianne (Greg) Bowman, who will cherish the memories they created together. She is also survived by her great nephews, Britt Bowman and Blake (Makayla) Bowman, as well as her nephew Adam (Erica) Goodreau.

Teresa’s life was marked by her passions, including her enthusiasm for old cars and her enjoyment of watching Joseph race dirt bikes. She found solace and joy in nurturing her flower beds, a reflection of her vibrant spirit and love for nature.

Preceding Teresa in death are her father Raymond Hollars, her sister Shirley Goodreau, and her beloved daughter Amanda Dawn Alberts, who will be missed dearly.

The memory of Teresa Nell Alberts will be honored with visits and services held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN. A visitation will take place on February 6, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and one hour prior to the funeral service on February 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in a burial at Taylor Cemetery, starting at 12:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Fred Alberts, Joseph Alberts, Colton Alberts, Darrell Barker, Trent Mitchell, and Garrett McCord.

Teresa’s legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to her family will continue to inspire all who knew her. She leaves behind a profound impact that will forever resonate in the hearts of those she cherished.

