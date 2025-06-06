OBITUARY: Teresa Mecheal Allen

In Loving Memory of Teresa Mecheal Allen

Teresa Mecheal Allen passed away peacefully at her home in Linden on June 2, 2025. She is survived by her husband, William Allen, along with two daughters: Brandi Roach (Tom) of Decaturville, and Kasey Allen of Linden. She is remembered by her sister, Melissa Mathews of Linden, and her brother, Timmy Marshall (Marilena) of Snyder, Texas.

Teresa leaves behind a cherished legacy of eight grandchildren: Caleb Roach, Cade Roach, Hunter Allen, Kaylee Davis, Blake Pirtle, Jayden Milton, Jeremy Allen Jr., and Grayson Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma Brunt and Charles Marshall, as well as two children, Jeremy Allen and Bobbie Allen.

The family has chosen cremation and plans to hold a graveside service at a later date.