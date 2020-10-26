OBITUARY: Teresa Bogle

Teresa Raborn Bogle, age 59, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10AM at Church of the Nativity with Father Strange officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Resurrection in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on February 15, 1961 in Prattville, Alabama, Teresa was the daughter of the late Willie M. Raborn and the late Peggie Nixon Raborn. She married Richard D. Bogle on July 1, 2006; he preceded her in death on August 2, 2018. She previously worked as a truck driver and was a member of Church of the Nativity in Thompson Station. Teresa enjoyed watching college football and crime scene investigation television shows. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, Khloe, Elena and Brandon.

Teresa is survived by her children: Brian (Kaytie Tolar) Raborn of Spring Hill, Daniel (Heather) Woods of Spring Hill, Crystal Suitor of Indiana; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Raborn.

Teresa’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.