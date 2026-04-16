Teena Iona Morgan, age 65, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, at Williamson Medical Center.

Teena was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Allison Brown (Al) Foster and the late Elna Iona (Faulkner) Foster on January 8, 1961. When she was a toddler, her family moved to Columbia, Tennessee, where she was raised. Teena attended Riverside Elementary School, Whitthorne Junior High School, and graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1979. After high school, she went on to attend Columbia State Community College (CSCC) and subsequently Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Teena worked in various industries, primarily focusing on customer service roles. She met the love of her life, John Michael Morgan, and they married on January 8, 2001. Eventually, Teena became a homemaker, dedicating herself to her grandchildren and great nieces, whom she cherished as her own. She loved attending their ball games and spending quality time with them. Teena was always active, enjoying trips to the beach with family and friends, attending music concerts, and visiting loved ones. Her favorite event each year was the family reunion in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held over Memorial Day weekend. Some of her favorite things were Alabama Crimson Tide Football, anything “Tie-dyed” and peace signs.

Teena is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Morgan, and her parents, Al Foster and Elna (Faulkner) Foster and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her son, Justin Riddle (Danielle); her brother, A.B. Foster (Melissa); her grandchildren, Olivia Riddle and Caroline Riddle; her nephews, Zach Foster (Shileen), Seth Foster (Erica), Kyle Hensley; niece, Audrey Pavloff (Travis); and her great nieces; Kadance Foster, Paisley Foster, and Ember Foster, nephew; Landyn Zimmerman.

Visitation is scheduled from 12 PM to 2 PM on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.