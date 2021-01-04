OBITUARY: “Taylor” Kathleen Baker

Kathleen Baker Taylor, formerly of Dunn, NC, passed away at age 92 on January 1, 2021 in Spring Hill, TN. She graduated from Erwin High School in 1945, worked for the FBI in Washington, DC and was employed by Dunn’s T-Mart for over fifteen years. Kathleen was passionate about cooking, working in her yard and Erwin Advent Christian Church.

Kathleen is survived by daughter Barbara (Bob) Layman; grandson Taylor (Jessica) Layman; sister Peggy Baker Fuller; nephews Will (Anisha) Fuller, Mike (Diane) Dubis and Steve (Gail) Dubis. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Mary Baker; sisters Lula Dubis, Carolyn Enriquez, and Patsy Branson; niece Mary Peery; nephews Joe Enriquez and Patrick Branson.

A family service will be conducted at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.