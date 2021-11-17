OBITUARY: Tanner Scott Williams

Tanner Scott Williams, age 22 of Spring Hill, TN passed away November 15, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN, and raised in Spring Hill, TN.

A 2017 graduate of Spring Hill High School. He was an animal lover, motorcycle enthusiast and shade-tree mechanic.

Tanner is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, B.J. & Ann Ferguson, Hubert & Hazel Thorton, Reginald & Mildred Peltier and Claude & Beth Stewart.

He is survived by his parents Trevor Scott Williams & Kayce Ann Williams; grandparents, Bruce & Kaye Peltier and Frank & Lucy Williams; aunt & uncle, Randy & Shelly Tucker and many loving cousins.

A celebration of Tanner’s life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery. Bruce Peltier will officiate. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Spring Hill Little League. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

Plant a tree in memory of Tanner by clicking here.