OBITUARY: Tanner Chase Spalding

Tanner Chase Spalding, age 27 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly from a medical condition on March 4, 2024.

Tanner grew up in Franklin, attended PGS Franklin High School and was a standout basketball player and was named defensive player of the year his senior year. He was recruited to play basketball at Berry College and then transferred to Maryville College where his team made it to the NCAA tournament.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Tanner was a Surgical Sales Representative with Spalding Surgical LLC. Tanner always had a smile that lit up the room. He was known as the gentle giant with a soft heart except when he was playing sports. Soccer, baseball, and his absolute love of basketball brought out a fierce competitor.

He will be remembered by all who knew him for his infectious sense of humor, ability to make everyone laugh, and fierce loyalty, kindness and compassion. And of course, his love of Jordans.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Rebecca Evans; great grandparents, Johnny Gilmore, Earl & LaWanda Evans and Norman & Ina Hicks.

Survived by: parents, Corey and Kelly Spalding; brother, Jacob Spalding; sister, Audrey Spalding; grandparents, Joey & Donna Spalding and John Earl Evans; great grandmother, Jeanette Gilmore; aunts & uncles, Luke (Megan) Evans and Teri Spalding Davis; cousins, Brandon, Makinley & Colt Evans, Andrew & Ben Davis; other loving family members and longtime girlfriend, Ashley Scire.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in his memory to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue. Tanner loved many foster puppies over the years and his work buddy and fur sibling Bear is a former Snooty.

