OBITUARY: Tanja Maria Cloete

Tanja Maria Cloete, age 52 of Arrington, TN passed away on February 17, 2024.

Tanja was born in South Africa and eventually came to Williamson County, TN to work and raise her family.

She and her husband started TheHomeMag of Nashville in 2008. She was a caring and loving person whose love language was giving acts of kindness to all that knew her. Tanja loved to travel and never said no to a great adventure. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and will be dearly missed.

She was a selfless and loving wife, mother and daughter who is survived by: husband of 28 ½ years, Marc Cloete; sons, Cameron (fiancé Maddie Singley) Cloete and Logan Cloete; parents, Ann and Kenny Filgate; father-in-law and mother-law, Dave and Lorraine Cloete; brothers in law and sisters in law, Clifton and Marian Cloete, Tessa and Ryan Burns and other loving family members.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, February 23, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Tanja Cloete Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/