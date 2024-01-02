OBITUARY: Tandy Scott Marlin

Tandy Scott Marlin, age 53 of the Harpeth Community, Tennessee, passed away December 28, 2023.

Tandy was a native of Williamson County where he was raised on his family’s generational farm. He was a 1989 graduate of Page High School.

Tandy had a love for racing which began at an early age with his brother and cousins involved in Duck River Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He was a two time champion in the years of 1998 and 2001 with the Nashville Speedway Super Trucks Series. He was unstoppable by winning six races consecutively. He was a 2001 Nascar Heartland Region Champion. He advanced into the ARCA Series where he raced on tracks in Atlanta, Charlotte and other major speedways.

He stopped his racing career in 2005 to dedicate time with his wife and girls in their sport activities. After the girls had completed their high school activities, he traded softball gloves for racing tires in 2020 because of his love for racing.

Along with racing, Tandy had many talents with his profession. He was the owner and operator of M & M Lawncare that had a wide range of offerings for landscaping and construction services. Tandy had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help his family, friends and anyone in need. He was a member of Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church. The racing community and his many friends in the Harpeth Community have been impacted by his love, his smile, his helping hand and he will be deeply missed by all.

Preceded in death by father, Allen Brown Marlin; sister-in-law, Connie Bennett Marlin and father-in-law, William Boswell.

Survived by: loving and faithful wife of 31 years, Christy Boswell Marlin; daughters, McKinsey Pruitt & husband Lucas and McKayla Marlin and companion, Chris McElvain; mother, Dorothy Ann Marlin; brothers, Tim Marlin, Todd Marlin and Terry (Janie) Marlin; nieces & nephews, Brandi (Matthew) Armstrong, Kyle (Chelsea) Marlin, Michael Marlin, Jennifer (Chris) Bridges, Nathan (Angela) Boswell, Jaxon Boswell; several great nieces and nephews; mother in law, Harriette Hadley; brother in law, Keith (Jackie) Boswell and many loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jason Daniel, Joe Williams and Bro. Millard Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Thomas “Bubba” Bennett, Shane Wiley, Jimmy Veach, John Shaw, Gene Reed, Brent Pedrick, Andy Brittain and Tyler Cordell. Honorary pallbearers will be longtime employees of M & M Lawncare, Fred Ford, Gary Stephens, Matthew Armstrong, Chris Bridges, Kyle Marlin, Keith Boswell, Nathan Boswell, Jaxon Boswell, Michael Marlin and Marlin Motorsports Racing members.

Memorials may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 PM – 8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

