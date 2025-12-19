OBITUARY: Tandy Culberson Cook

Tandy Culberson Cook, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away December 17, 2025. Tandy was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Bennie & Flora Culberson. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1953.

Tandy was a homemaker and loved cooking, baking and gardening with her son Randy. She loved her family and friends, and many animal friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William D. “Bill” Cook; daughter, Kathy (Craig) Johnson; sister, Christine Tomlin Wheeley.

Tandy is survived by her sons, Terry Cook and Randy (Stephanie) Cook; grandchildren, Jason (Chelsea) Cook, Josh Cook, Heather Watkins and Jessica (Jonathan) Coppes; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Skylar Coppes, Madison, Carly and Shelby Watkins, Colby and Lucas Cook; nephew, Ronnie (Joan) Tomlin; niece, Rhonda (Glenn) Gatlin; great-nephews, Matthew Donoho and Austin Donoho.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday, December 22, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Tomlin, Glenn Gatlin, Scott Cameron, James Graves, Jerry Garner, Hudson Alexander, Austin Donoho and Matthew Donoho.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 4-7PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

