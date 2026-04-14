OBITUARY: Tammy Yvonne Burns

Tammy Yvonne Burns departed this life on April 9, 2026, at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 55. She was born July 30, 1970, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Ben Hughes and Brenda Burns

Tammy leaves to cherish her many memories, son, Jaylon Cunningham; sisters, devoted sister, Tameka Burns and Elaine Menifee; brother, Hudson (Sharon) Menifee; aunts, very devoted aunt Janie Sydnor and Rose Nevils; uncle, Marvin Burns; brother /cousin, Andre McLemore; nephews, Derrick Burns and Aiden Carter; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

Ms. Burns will lie in state on Friday, April 17, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 12 until 1 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Elder Howard Rucker, eulogist.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email