Tammy Darlene Womack, age 64, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026, surrounded by love and cherished memories.

Born and raised with a vibrant spirit and a generous heart, Tammy brought joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a devoted lover of music and concerts, always ready to sing along or share a favorite track. Her appreciation for musicians and the magic of live performance was infectious, and many friends remember her infectious enthusiasm for attending shows and discovering new artists.

Tammy’s love of life extended beyond the music scene, she was an avid fan of Notre Dame football, faithfully cheering on the Fighting Irish with passion and pride every season.

At home, she was lovingly known as a dedicated “cat mom,” providing her feline companions with endless affection, comfort, and companionship. Her gentle nature and kindness were evident in the way she cared for every creature close to her heart.

Tammy was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Wanda Prince.

Those left to cherish Tammy’s memory are her sisters, Tecia Lee (Eric), Dana Reavis (Paul), and Cindy Freeman; and beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

The care of Tammy Darlene Womack and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

