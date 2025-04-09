OBITUARY: Tamara Sue Klassen

Tamara Sue Klassen, age 69, beloved wife of Darrel Klassen, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM in the Garden of Love at Maury Memorial Gardens with Larry Klassen officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on March 24, 1956, in Virginia, Tamara was the daughter of the late Ed and Fannie Mae Hubbard. On July 24, 1999, she married the love of her life, Darrel Klassen. Together, they shared a beautiful journey filled with cherished memories. A woman of many talents and passions, Tamara was both a ballet and worship dancer, expressing her faith and creativity through movement. Her love for horses was evident in her dedication as an equestrian, and she found great joy in crafting and creating art. Above all, Tamara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose love and warmth touched the lives of all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Garrett Cederberg of Franklin, brother, Tom (Michelle) Hubbard of Washington, sister, Tonya (Stuart) Sage of Florida, and grandchildren, Aedin, Hunter, Noah, and Koen Cederberg.