Sylvia Stevens McEachin, age 91 of Meridian, MS, passed away on April 11, 2026. She was born in Mobile, Alabama, to the late Joseph Joshua Stevens and Anna May Smith Stevens.

Sylvia was a faithful member of Northpointe Presbyterian Church, where her love for God’s Word was evident in both her daily life and her devotion to reading the Bible. She was a woman of deep faith who consistently encouraged others with her kindness, wisdom, and uplifting spirit.

She had a servant’s heart and found great joy in giving back to her community. Sylvia also cherished time spent with family and friends.

In her younger years, Sylvia was active and athletic, enjoying both tennis and basketball. She was also an accomplished pianist who found joy in music throughout her life. She sang in the church choir and shared her musical gifts, by teaching her grandchildren piano performance.

Above all, Sylvia’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted and supportive wife and mother. Her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “BeBe,” held a special place in her heart. She poured into their lives love, patience, and guidance. Sylvia will also be remembered for her unwavering faith, her servant’s heart, and the lasting impact she made on all who knew her. Her legacy of love, encouragement, and devotion to both her family and her faith will continue to live on.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Joshua Stevens Jr.

Those left to cherish Sylvia’s memory are her loving husband of 67 years, John Dubard McEachin; sons, John Dubard McEachin Jr. (Melissa), and Stevens Lewis McEachin (Lisa); daughter, Susan Helen Johnson; grandchildren, John Dubard McEachin III, Jenna Whidden (Mitch), Benjamin Johnson (Lauren), Kelly Katherine “KK” Johnson, Joshua Alexander McEachin, and Daniel Joseph McEachin; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial celebration of life at 12:00pm on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Northpointe Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Private burial with immediate family will be held at a later date in Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate Retirement Community, Meridian, MS, Northpointe Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS, or Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Franklin, TN.

The care of Sylvia Stevens McEachin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.