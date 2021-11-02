OBITUARY: Sylvia Smith Edwards

Sylvia Smith Edwards, 88 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away from Covid pneumonia on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1933 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

During her life, Sylvia graduated from Chattanooga “City” High School, managed and owned a furniture store in Huntsville, Alabama, was a talented interior decorator, meticulous accountant, newspaper reporter, mother to 7, including four stepchildren. She was an excellent seamstress, a Siamese cat lover, avid shell collector while she resided in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, self-taught computer wizard, creator of the most beautiful greeting cards, playing bingo, painting, coloring and building puzzles. She loved her great grandchildren, who called her Gigi, and enjoyed printing photographs of them to proudly share and display. Most days you could find her enjoying Beringer White Zinfandel, Blue Bell Butter pecan ice cream and Dove chocolates. She was one of a kind.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Caves Edwards, Jr.; her parents Charles Fred Smith Jr. and Sarah Louise Sivley.

Survivors include Her children Mark Derrick, Alan Derrick (Nina), Elizabeth Reid (Richard). Step children Robin Engle (Reb); Lisa Edwards, Melanie Bernal and Greg Edwards. Grandchildren – Sarah Smith Oglesby (Matthew) of Franklin, TN; Jesse Austin Smith of Denver Colorado; Great-grandchildren Anna Katherine Oglesby, Caroline Ryan Oglesby and Maddie Layne Oglesby all of Franklin, TN.

A memorial graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL on Wednesday, November 10th at 3pm with Rev. Sherrill Clontz officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to her favorite charities St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Challenger’s House.