OBITUARY: Sylvia Alice Rivers Tywater

Sylvia Alice Rivers Tywater of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, she was 79 years old.

Lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Member of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Preceded in death by husband of 61+ years, Leon D. Tywater, Sr.; parents, Dan and Barbara Chadwell Rivers; sister, Fannie Ladd and brother, Dan Walker “Sonny” Rivers.

Survived by: sons, Lee (Laura) Tywater and Andy (Laura) Tywater; daughter, Deanna (Rick) Bevels; brother, Will (Marie) Rivers; sisters, Mattie Evelyn Davenport and Joyce Ragsdale; grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Houston, Molly, John-Adam, Maggie and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Graham and Eleanor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Huddleston and Sister Inez Jones officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Carson Tywater, John-Adam Bevels, Houston Tywater, Bo Rivers, Matthew Rivers and Armin Smailhodzic. Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Daughters of the Confederacy.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and noon until service time on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, you can visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2ODEyNTc2NTIxODQ1MSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

 

