OBITUARY: Sybil Marie Chessor

Sybil Marie Chessor, beloved matriarch and dedicated business owner, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 5, 1938, in Dennis, Mississippi, Sybil lived a life marked by hard work, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to her loved ones and community.

As the owner of Chessor Warehouse and Drayage Trucking Company, Sybil was known for her entrepreneurial spirit and leadership in the industry. Her dedication to her work not only contributed to her family’s livelihood but also to the local economy.

Sybil had a passion for gardening, often finding joy and tranquility in nurturing her plants. She was also deeply committed to her community service, volunteering at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where her compassion and kindness left a lasting impact on many young lives.

Sybil is survived by her cherished family members, including her daughters, Deborah Chessor and Janet Newman. She was the proud grandmother of Robert (Amber) Hostettler, Chris Hostettler, Alyssa Newman, Skylar Newman, and Morgan Smythe, and had the joy of ten great-grandchildren who brought her immense happiness.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Bobby G. Chessor, as well as her parents, James Arthur Ezzell and Zadie McKinney Ezzell.

A visitation to honor Sybil will be held on May 20, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the same location.

Afterward, she will be laid to rest in a burial service at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, Tennessee, starting at 3:30 PM.

Sybil Marie Chessor’s legacy of love and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her life was a testament to the strength of family bonds and the profound impact one can have through kindness and dedication.