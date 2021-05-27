OBITUARY: Swepeson “Swep” Smith Taylor, III

Swepson “Swep” Smith Taylor, III, age 72 of Brentwood, TN passed away on May 24, 2021 after a brief illness.

Preceded in death by parents, Swepson Smith Taylor, Jr. and Margaret Black Taylor. Survived by wife of 22 years, Claudette Busher Taylor, sons, Christopher (Joely) Taylor and Leonard Taylor; daughter, Jennifer Taylor (John) Elmer; stepdaughter, Debbie Lassiter; stepsons, Colby (Carol) Ardis, III and Mark Ardis; sister, Margaret (Tom) Puckett; sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11:00AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Joe McMahan will officiate. The inurnment will take place at 2:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, TN following the Memorial Mass.

