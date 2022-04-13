OBITUARY: Susie Marie Clark

Susie Marie Clark of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her home, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Lester & Edith Marlin McKee.

Susie loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Haskins; life partner, Eddie Lovell; siblings, June Harmon, Faye Raines, and Allen McKee.

She is survived by her sons, James (Shellie) Smith and Calvin Smith; granddaughters, Christy (Brandon) Wright, Misty (Michael Ray) Montgomery, Mary (Dan) Henderson, and Michelle (Devin Newell) Haskins; great-grandchildren, Emma & Abby Montgomery, Carley Wright, Kyle, Dalton & Kortnie Newell, Hunter Croft, Hayes & Hudson Henderson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her hospice caregivers, Melanie and Angie.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 15, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Dove will officiate. Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Hunter Croft, Kyle Newell, Dalton Newell, Hudson Henderson, Brandon Wright, Michael Ray Montgomery, Dan Henderson, Devin Newell, Logan McKee, and Jaden Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Marlin, Herbert Marlin, Dusty Mealer, Cody Mealer, Vincent Ray, Roy Ray, Fuzzy Haskins, William Deason & Brent Wright.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparkman Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

