OBITUARY: Susie Mae Heithcock

Susie Mae Heithcock, a cherished matriarch and beloved member of the Franklin community, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 30, 1930, in Franklin, TN, Susie lived a life dedicated to caring for both her family and her community.

A true caregiver at heart, she never met a stranger and always offered a helping hand to anyone in need. Her warm personality and willingness to nurture those around her left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Susie’s greatest pride and accomplishment were her family, which includes her son James (Sandra) Heithcock, her daughter Mary Heithcock, her brother Jesse (Brenda) Barnes and her granddaughter Susanne (James) Mitchell. She was the loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Jamie Erickson, Haley (Andrew) Vetter, Justin (Jamie) Erickson, Taylor Mitchell, Cassie (Mike) Carson, Clayton Hargrove, Bo (Tina) Ray, and Billy Ray. In addition, she was fortunate to have eleven great-great-grandchildren who brought her immeasurable joy.

Susie’s hobbies included cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting, activities that allowed her to express her creative passions and share her love with her family. Her home was a gathering place filled with warmth, laughter, and delicious meals that brought everyone together. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Clayton Anderson Heithcock, her parents Fount and Freda Barnes, and her siblings: Fount, Lee, Ed, and Thomas, as well as her sister Girlene Petty. Also, she was predeceased by her grandson Doris Eugene “Bubba” Hargrove.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Susie’s remarkable life during the visitation from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on December 11, 2025, and the funeral service at 2:00 PM on December 12, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, 37064. Following the funeral service, a burial will take place at 3:00 PM the same day. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Susie Mae Heithcock leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness that will not be forgotten. Her spirit will continue to shine in the hearts of her family and the many lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

