OBITUARY: Susie F. Garner Bennett

Susie F. Garner Bennett, age 95 of the Little Texas Community passed away on October 18, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was a lifelong resident of the Petyonsville Community where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed dancing and sewing baby quilts for her great-grandbabies. She was an excellent cook, and could cook anything you could think of. Susie loved cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elijah “Buster” Garner and Mamie Lou Bennett Garner; husband of 66 years, Clyde Bennett; grandson, Joshua Bennett; nine brothers and sisters.

Susie is survived by daughters, Brenda (Joe) King, Lula (Tommy) Heithcock and Leola Glenn all of the Peytonsville Community; sons, Copper (Amy) Bennett of College Grove, TN and Ricky (Karen) Bennett of Lewisburg, TN; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Garner and many other loving family members.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Bobbie Veach for the wonderful care she provided.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor and her grandsons will officiate. Burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the College Grove Bluegrass Friends.

Memorials may be made to the Bennett Cemetery Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

