OBITUARY: Susan Stoll Scott

Susan Mary Stoll Scott, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

A native of Norwalk, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Edward Stoll and the late Thelma Julia Bishop Stoll.

Sue was known for her vibrant personality and love of life. She had a passion for games, especially Golf, Bridge and Mah Jong, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends over a good game.

Gardening was another of her cherished hobbies, and she was a skilled and dedicated homemaker who took great pride in her home.

Above all, Sue treasured her roles as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She found joy in her family and took immense pride in nurturing and supporting her loved ones. Her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication to those she cared for will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Sherman Charles Scott; and her brothers, Joseph, David, and Gerald “Jerry” Stoll.

She is survived by her son, Michael “Mike” Sherman (Tara Corbin) Scott, of Portland, Oregon; daughters, Karin Marie (David) Aman, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Erica Ann (Bo Young) Scott, of Atlanta, Georgia; Sister, Marjorie “Marge” (Lewis) Enderle, of Huron, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Jerilyn “Jeri” (Russell) Heynysh, and Kathleen “Kathy” Stoll; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Aman, Grace Kathleen Aman, and Miles Molligan Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 PM. A celebration of life reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Sue’s name to one of her many favorite charities, GraceWorks Ministries, Inc., Nashville Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice.