OBITUARY: Susan Russell Lassiter

On July 1, 2022, seven days before her 80th birthday, Susan Russell Lassiter, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

Susan was predeceased by her mother and father, Agnes Russell and J. Carl Russell, and her beloved sister, Linda Gail Russell. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William H. Lassiter, Jr., and by her children, Sherri Shelly (Tim) and her son, Russ Lassiter (Jennifer). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Will, Maggie, Grace, Shane, Brandon and Megan (Tommy), and her nieces, Lin Rutherford, Lea Rutherford, and her nephew, David Rutherford (Missy).

Susan received her undergraduate degree from David Lipscomb University in Psychology and her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Middle Tennessee State University. She enjoyed helping families through her marriage and family counseling profession. Susan’s greatest joy in life was her marriage to Bill and the birth of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, hospitality, loyalty to her friends, gardening and love of nature. She especially enjoyed a trip down the Colorado River and sharing the cabin which she and Bill built in Colorado with her family and friends.

The family wants to thank all of the nurses and staff at St. Thomas Midtown and NHC Cool Springs during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartbeat, a ministry of Landon Saunders or to the Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center in Nashville, where her husband served on both Boards.

A memorial service will be held at Otter Creek Church of Christ, 343 Franklin Road, Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Otter Creek and one hour before the memorial service on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

