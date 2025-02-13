OBITUARY: Susan Renee Osborne

Susan Renee Osborne, age 62, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025, at her residence. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Walker Osborne and the late Lorene Logan Osborne. Susan loved watching TV and listening to music. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved visiting the beach. She was a simple woman who lived a happy, simple life and enjoyed spending time with family.

She is survived by her son, James W. King, III; brother, John (Linda) Osborne; sister, Dorothy Jean Havard; aunt, Rebecca Beard; nephews, Jimmy Voss, Travis Osborne, and Bruce Anthony Yarbrough, Jr.; nieces, Debra Gann, Shelby Bower, and Jessica Primm.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Mark Lohman officiating. Burial will follow at Osborne Cemetery on North Chapel Road. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.