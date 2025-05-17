OBITUARY: Susan Nasser Rayburn

Susan Rae (Nasser) Rayburn passed away on May 3, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. She maintained her kindness, grace, compassion, appreciation, and love for family, friends, and life.

Susan was born in Danville, IL, on November 24, 1954, to Sue and Ray Nasser. She attended Danville High School and graduated in 1972. After High School, Susie received an English Bachelor of Arts degree at Lipscomb University. While attending Lipscomb University, Susie met Michael Rayburn, and they married on September 18, 1976.

Susie worked as an Account Rep for Hessey Printing and then started her own business, RPM Printing. Along with working, Susie was a devoted mother to Andrew and Katy. One of the pinnacle moments in Susie’s life was when she became a grandmother (Mimi) to her three grandchildren. She never had enough pictures of them and loved them more than life.

Throughout Susie’s life, she and Mike lived in numerous cities, acquiring friendships everywhere she went. Each one was special to her. Susie knew that friendships, like gardens, took work to maintain. She was always willing to put in the effort and got to reap the rewards. Everyone loved Susie Nasser Rayburn.

Susie was an avid reader, traveled as much as she could, was a wonderful friend, loved hosting, enjoyed time with friends and family at the lake, and most of all, loved playing with her grandchildren.

Susan’s surviving family members are Michael Rayburn (Husband), Katy Troup (daughter), Shane Troup (son-in-law), Decker Rose Troup (granddaughter), Ryker and Jackson Troup (twin grandsons), Ray Nasser (father), Stacey Miller (sister), Morgan Nasser (nephew), Mason Nasser (nephew), Kenzie Nasser (niece), and Max Miller (nephew). Preceded in death were Billy Nasser (brother), Michael Nasser (brother), Sue Nasser (mother), and Andrew Rayburn (son).

Celebration of Susie’s life will be held June 14, 2025, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm with an informal service 3:00 – 4:00 pm, to honor and commemorate her life, 9332 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN.

Please consider a donation in Susan Rayburn’s name to the American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice.