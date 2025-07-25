OBITUARY: Susan Muniz

Susan Eller Muniz, age 78, passed away July 20, 2025, at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on January 28, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, Susan was the daughter of the late Vernon and Inez Eller. She graduated from White County High School and continued her education at Tennessee Tech, earning a degree in education.

As a devoted teacher for Metro Nashville Schools for many years, Susan was certified to teach a variety of subjects at all grade levels. A true history buff, she undoubtedly would have walked away a winner had she ever made a Jeopardy appearance! Susan could conquer a crossword puzzle in the blink of an eye, loved traveling to experience other cultures, and poured herself into reading.

Susan’s greatest joy was her family. She and her late husband, Herb, married in 1968 and called Franklin “home,” raising their son, Michael, and daughter, Cathryn, in Oakwood Subdivision. Whether she was making homemade ice cream for neighborhood gatherings, baking her infamous cinnamon rolls for Cathryn’s volleyball team, or cheering Michael’s baseball team on from the sidelines, Susan poured herself into her children’s activities. She was also an incredibly proud “granny” to her 4 grandchildren.

Susan never met a stranger and was rarely (if ever) at a loss for words. She never turned down a good shopping spree, and every gift she ever gave had an incredible amount of thought poured into it. Dogs and cats always had a place in her home, as did Michael’s and Cathryn’s many neighborhood friends.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Inez Eller, and her husband, Herbert, who passed in March of 2023.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Amanda) Muniz of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Cathryn (Bryan) Patrick of White House, Tennessee; grandchildren, Evan & Elizabeth Muniz and Hudson & Declan Patrick.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Williamson County Animal Shelter to support a cause dear to Susan’s heart.

