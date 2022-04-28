OBITUARY: Susan McKae Goodman

Mrs. Susan McKae Goodman of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, she was 73 years old.

Susan was born in Pasadena, CA to the late Alan Warren and Barbara Ellen Emmons McKae.

She was a 1971 graduate of the University of Santa Clara.

Survived by: husband of 37 years, Terry Goodman; son, Daniel (Cyndi) Goodman; daughter, Alexis (Jason) Ward; brother, Stephen McKae; sister, Sally McKae; grandchildren, Hayden Goodman, Bella Goodman, and Ethan Ward.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Graveside will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

