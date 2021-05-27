OBITUARY: Susan Marie Meyer

Susan Marie Meyer, age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away on May 24, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer Pergande and Erna Kannenberg Pergande.
Survived by husband of 55 years, JC Meyer; sons, Matt (Amy) Meyer and Johnny Meyer; daughter, Lisa Meyer; brothers, Wilmer (Jackie) Pergande; sisters, Linda (Charles) Kauth, Barbara (Fred) Boldt; grandchildren, Sophie, Owen and Macy Meyer; sister-in-law, Rosalynne Meyer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00PM Friday, June 4, 2021, at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN, with visitation from 11:30AM- 1:00PM.
Memorials may be made to Grangou, 2221 Justin Road, #119-443 Flower Mound, TX 75028 or www.grangou.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmmeorial.com
