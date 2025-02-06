OBITUARY: Susan Marie (Floate) Adkins

Susan Marie (Floate) Adkins, 65, of Franklin, TN, passed away at her home on February 1, 2025. She was born in Flint, MI, to the late Robert Floate and Georgia Ryal Floate O’Callaghan.

Susan was a stay-at-home mom for many years, and being the caregiver for her family was really who she was. She spent years in Florida caring for her mother, and then many years in Michigan caring for her father. She was also the live-in babysitter for her granddaughter Emma until she was 6 years old, and then she was the live-in babysitter for her grandson Hayden until her death, and she loved taking care of her family.

She was the best daughter, mother, and grandmother, she was very loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, David Adkins; children, Karen (Brian) O’Quinn, Lisa (Frank) Looney, and Kevin Adkins; grandchildren, Emma Adkins, Hayden Terrell, and Aspen Adkins; brother, Keith Floate; many other loving family members. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Floate.

A celebration of life for Susan will be held at a later date in Michigan.