OBITUARY: Susan Marie Akin

Susan Marie Akin, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30, 2025.

A native of Franklin, Tennessee, Susan was the daughter of the late Jimmy Akin and Mattie Farnsworth Akin. She placed great value on education, earning her master’s degree and dedicating her life to teaching and inspiring young people. Susan enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Physical Education teacher with the Franklin Special School District in Williamson County, where she left a lasting impact on countless students. Among her many contributions, she helped bring the Jump Rope for Heart program to Williamson County, promoting wellness, teamwork, and compassion in the classroom and beyond.

Susan was known for her vibrant spirit and positive outlook on life. Strong-willed, sassy, and proud, much like any true UT Vols fan, she brought energy and laughter wherever she went. Her strength was matched by her warmth, and those who knew her were better for it.

Above all, Susan cherished her family. She was a devoted and loving grandmother who adored her three grandchildren, and her love for her family ran deep and true. She is survived by her children, Daniel Brett (Beth) Fulcher and Robin (Rebecca Sims) Fulcher; her grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, and Riley Fulcher; her devoted caregivers and extended family, Elizabeth Garcia, Joseph Garcia, and Filiberto Lopez; and her sweet cat, Rocky, who was never far from her side.

Susan’s legacy of dedication, compassion, and spirited joy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

The care of Ms. Susan Marie Akin has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.