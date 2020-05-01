Susan Kay Taylor, age 60 passed away at her home in Franklin with her loving family by her side.

Susan was the beloved wife of Rick Saylor. Much loved mother to Keith Ray (passed), Katie Renae, Kyle Richard Edwin, and Matthew Lee Dewayne (husband to Elexis Quimby) Saylor. Cherished grandmother of Lucy Kate, Kopelyn Kate McCoy (passed), Gentry Kate Rae (passed), Hendrix Keith Wayne, John Wayne Lee and Thatcher Brooks Keith. Daughter of late Edwin Joseph and Frances Gay. Dear sister of Shelia Irvine, Jeff Porys, Ron Porys. Remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Susan was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Nana”. She had a warm and kind heart and was a great friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider showing your sympathy with a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tennessee Kids Belong. The Saylor family would like to say a special thank you to Alive Hospice for their care and attentiveness the past few months along with those who showed their support along the way.